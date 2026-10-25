Another 7 or more days of dry weather

DAYTON, OH — It has not rained in 8 days across the Miami Valley, and we are looking dry for at least another 7 days. That would make it 15 straight days of no rain as long as this forecast verifies. That is quite the streak.

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There have only been only 10 other runs of dry weather lasting this long or longer across the Miami Valley over the past 15 years. The longest we’ve gone with no rain over that time period is 21 days. We did that back in 2024.

Dry Weather

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When we flip the calendar into November, it does look like a pattern change is likely. That change should bring higher rain chances back into the Miami Valley. For the time being, we’ll continue to enjoy several sunny, mild days.

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