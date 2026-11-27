DAYTON, OH — We’ve been stuck with some gloomy weather over the past two days, and now another system is on approach set to give us more rain on Sunday. It’s a cold front that should spread precipitation our way by Sunday morning.

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With temperatures in the mid to upper 40s on Sunday as the rain moves through, there shouldn’t be any concern for wintry weather with this next system. There is an outside chance that we end with snow flurries Sunday night, but that looks very brief with no impacts expected.

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Interestingly, we could hear some rumbles of thunder Sunday afternoon. Models are indicating a little bit of instability aloft. So, even with the cold temperatures, there may be enough for a few lightning strikes and rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not anticipated.

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