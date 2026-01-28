Another extremely cold morning for the Miami Valley

DAYTON, OH — Tuesday was a very cold and windy day across the Miami Valley. The coldest wind chill this morning was -24 degrees. That observation was made in West Alexandria in Preble County.

The strongest wind gust recorded at the Dayton airport was 41 MPH.

It is still going to take a while to see meaningful improvement in our weather.

The winds will relax early Wednesday, but it will get extremely cold.

Low temperatures will fall to -5 to -10 degrees across the region.

Even with lighter wind, we’re still expecting wind chills of -20 or colder.

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect through noon Wednesday.

Cold weather persists with no afternoons above freezing over the next 7 days.

In fact, we won’t even see temperatures warmer than 20 degrees until Monday.

Even so, there are no big snow chances in the cards for now.

