Another round of late summer heat set to return

DAYTON, OH — Today, it felt like fall across the Miami Valley. We started out at 53 degrees in Dayton, and only managed to rebound to the lower 70s. Tomorrow, big heat makes a comeback.

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Winds will change direction to our of the southwest which will usher in more heat and humidity. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s with heat index values in the low to mid 90s. Afternoon temperatures will stay in that range through at least Thursday.

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This heat is abnormal for mid September. Our average high this time of year is 79 degrees. By now, we usually have also already had our first night in the 40s. No such luck so far this fall.

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