Another round of late summer heat

DAYTON, OH — Cool weather from Monday has quickly been replaced by heat and humidity this afternoon.

Most areas have made it to the upper 80s, with a few spots reporting 90 degrees so far today. We have at least two more days of heat before cooler air returns Friday.

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Wednesday and Thursday should both feature high temperatures in the upper 80s. Add in the humidity, and it will feel more like 95+. Fall athletes need to stay hydrated to best battle the heat at practice after school.

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A few showers and storms are possible both Wednesday and Thursday, which should cool some of us down.

Severe weather is unlikely, but storms may be capable of very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

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