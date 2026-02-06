Another round of snow to impact the Miami Valley today

DAYTON, OH — We will see another round of accumulating snow on Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the region today, starting at 6 a.m. and continuing until 6 p.m. tonight.

Winter Weather Advisory Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A clipper system moves through on Friday, bringing widespread accumulating snow.

The heaviest of the snow looks to fall between 7 AM and noon.

Snow is possible outside of that window, but it should be lighter. In general, one to three inches of snow appears likely.

Some spots may get as many as four inches if some heavier banding manages to develop.

There is a lot of salt on the roads already, which should help road conditions initially.

However, the snowfall rate may overcome the salt for at least part of the event, leading to slick and snow-covered roads.

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination on Friday.

