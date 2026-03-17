Another round of snow possible Wednesday morning

DAYTON, OH — Winter has made a comeback across the Miami Valley, with snow squalls occurring now for two days in a row.
There is an additional weather disturbance on the way for Wednesday morning, which will likely produce additional snow showers across the region.
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Snow looks possible between about 5 AM and late morning. Best chances will be west of I-75.
Accumulations will be light, generally a half inch or less, but any snow will likely stick to untreated roadways due to the recent cold weather.
Snow is exiting around lunchtime, and we climb well above freezing.
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Another system moves through on Thursday, but with temperatures in the lower 50s on Thursday, this will be an all-rain system for us. A huge warming trend continues into the weekend, bringing temperatures back to near 70 degrees.
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