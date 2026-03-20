Area company must pay over $22M to employee after death of her baby, jury rules

CINCINNATI — A jury ordered an area company to pay a former employee $22.5 million on March 18 in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged the company’s denial of a work-from-home request during a high-risk pregnancy led to the death of the employee’s infant daughter, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Chelsea Walsh, the former employee, filed the lawsuit in 2023 following the February 2021 death of her daughter, Magnolia.

The legal action claimed that TQL forced Walsh to work in the office despite her physician’s written orders for bed rest.

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Magnolia was born prematurely and died approximately 90 minutes after birth.

Matthew Metzger, an attorney with Wolterman Law Office who co-counseled the family, commented on the jury’s findings.

“This is a heartbreaking out come for a young family,” Metzger said. “The evidence showed that Walsh was following her doctors’ instructions for a high-risk pregnancy and simply asked to work from home. The jury found that TQL’s denial of that reasonable request led to the death of her daughter.”

A spokesperson for TQL issued the following statement:

“We extend our condolences to the Walsh family. We disagree with the verdict and the way the facts were characterized at trial. We are evaluating legal options and remain committed to supporting the health and well-being of our employees.”

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