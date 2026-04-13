Area coroner asking for help finding family of man

MIDDLETOWN — The Butler County Coroner is asking for the public’s help to find the family of a recently deceased man.

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The coroner’s office is looking for the family of David Forster of Sierra Road in Middletown.

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Forster was 73-years-old and died at his home on April 8.

Anyone who may know Forster or be family is asked to email coroner-inbox@bcohio.gov.

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