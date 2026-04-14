Area golf course working to reopen after fire destroys cart barn

WARREN COUNTY — An area golf course had to close after an early morning fire damaged its golf cart barn on Tuesday.

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The fire broke out at Armco Park Golf Course, according to the Warren County Park District.

The park district said crews have safely isolated electrical service to the damaged cart barn so that power can be restored to the pro shop.

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“This is an unexpected setback, but our focus is on getting back up and running quickly,” said Matt Latham, Executive Director of the Warren County Park District. “We are grateful that everyone is safe and that the damage was limited to the cart barn portion of the facility. The pro shop appears to have minimal damage, and we’re moving forward with a plan to serve golfers again as soon as possible.”

Crews are hoping to reopen the course for walking play as soon as possible.

The park district is working to lease replacement golf carts and have temporary storage so that full golf operations, including cart use, can resume.

Additional updates will be shared on the park district’s website.

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