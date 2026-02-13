Area zoo welcomes new serval kitten

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo announced the arrival of a new serval kitten from the Nashville Zoo to join its animal ambassador program.

The kitten, named Theodore Roosevelt, was born Oct. 26, 2025.

Teddy transferred to Cincinnati after being weaned and becoming ready to separate from his mother.

Teddy’s parents are named Cleopatra and Winston Churchill.

His brother, Alexander Hamilton, remains at the Nashville Zoo where he will serve on that facility’s ambassador team.

The kitten is currently spending his time bonding with his new keepers and adjusting to the Cincinnati facility.

He is completing a standard quarantine period, which is a routine procedure for animals arriving at the zoo.

Following the completion of his quarantine, Teddy will begin training to familiarize himself with various indoor spaces throughout the zoo.

This exposure is designed to help the kitten become comfortable in different environments as part of his development as an ambassador animal.

Teddy will eventually learn to participate in the zoo’s Cheetah Encounters program.

Once his training is complete, he will join the other servals that currently have roles in the public presentation.

