Areas of fog again tonight

DAYTON, OH — Fog caused some issues during this morning’s commute, and the same may happen again tomorrow morning. Clear skies and light winds will allow for fog to form, especially across northern parts of the Miami Valley Thursday morning. Any fog that develops should begin clearing up by 9 to 10AM.

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Otherwise, this remains an extremely quiet stretch of weather across the Miami Valley. There is no chance for rain between now and at least next Tuesday. Beyond Tuesday, a few models are hinting at some chances, but nothing looks overly promising at this point. For now, our 7-day forecast remains sunny and dry with comfortable temperatures.

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The longest we’ve gone without rain this year in Dayton is 11 days. If the current 7-day forecast holds, this will be at least a 12 day run of no rain making it the driest stretch of weather so far this year.

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