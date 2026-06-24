Below average for now, but big heat is ahead

DAYTON, OH — We’ve enjoyed a nice run of cooler than normal temperatures across the Miami Valley, but that will soon change. A giant ridge of high pressure is getting set to develop aloft across our part of the country. Underneath a ridging pattern, the air gets hot. This one will be no exception.

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Monday of next week will be the first day that some of us touch 90 degrees. Almost everyone will see 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Near 90 degree temperatures could continue through much of next week.

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It’s becoming quite clear as well that this will be a very muggy airmass. Dew points will likely climb to the low 70s making things feel tropical outside. Combine the heat and the humidity, and we’ll likely have heat index values around or above 100 degrees for several days.

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