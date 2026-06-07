The best burger joint in 50 major US cities, according to Yelp user reviews

Stacker compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in 50 major cities from Yelp.

mathias facello // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Best burger restaurants in 50 major cities

Burgers are more than a quintessential American dish—they are a culinary symbol of innovation, adaptation, and local flavor. While their roots trace back to German immigrants who brought the concept of minced beef patties to the U.S., the hamburger as we know it took shape in the late 19th century at fairs, diners, and roadside stands. From the classic plain patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion, to more inventive toppings like foie gras and truffle, burgers have reflected the evolving tastes and resources of each generation.

Across the country, regional burger styles tell their own stories. While the Midwest favors thick, juicy patties topped with classics like cheddar cheese and pickles, the South has embraced smoked bacon, pimento cheese, and spicy sauces. Even more locally, New Jersey diners have been known to pile pork roll (or Taylor ham) onto their burgers, and on the other side of the country, California has popularized gourmet creations featuring avocado or guacamole.

The best burgers in the U.S. can come from small-town drive-ins or celebrated gourmet kitchens. To find them, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated burger restaurants in 50 major cities using data from Yelp as of September 2025. To be considered, a restaurant needed at least 500 votes. If fewer than three restaurants in the city had at least 500 votes, the minimum threshold was lowered to 250, and then further to 50.

Read on to find the best burger near you!

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Phoenix, Arizona: Eric's Family Barbecue

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (949 reviews)

- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

- Address: 12345 W Indian School Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Los Angeles, California: Smashin Sams

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (166 reviews)

- Categories: American

- Address: 5950 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Valley Village, CA 91607

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Sacramento, California: Famous Burgers & Brew

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (2,267 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 3101 Zinfandel Dr Ste 132, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

San Diego, California: Chicago Fire Grill

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (1,355 reviews)

- Categories: Sandwiches

- Address: 8935 Towne Centre Dr Ste 109, San Diego, CA 92122

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

San Francisco, California: Lapisara Eatery

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (1,917 reviews)

- Categories: Thai

- Address: 698 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94109

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Denver, Colorado: The 49th Food & Spirits

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,117 reviews)

- Categories: Seafood

- Address: 4550 S Kipling St Ste 6, Denver, CO 80127

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

New Haven, Connecticut: Prime BGR (formerly Prime 16)

- Rating: 3.9 / 5 (851 reviews)

- Categories: Gastropubs

- Address: 172 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Washington, D.C.: Best Buns Bakery & Burgers

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (853 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 4010 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA 22206

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Miami, Florida: Hate Mondays Tavern

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (651 reviews)

- Categories: Comfort Food

- Address: 12461 SW 130th St, Miami, FL 33186

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Orlando, Florida: Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (628 reviews)

- Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies

- Address: 57 W Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Tampa, Florida: Chicago Paulies

- Rating: 4.9 / 5 (262 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 1301 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33607

- In July 2025, Yelp ranked Chicago Paulies No. 6 on its Top 100 Sandwich Shops list.

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Atlanta, Georgia: NFA Burger - Dunwoody

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (576 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd (Inside the Chevron), Dunwoody, GA 30338

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Honolulu, Hawaii: Guava Smoked

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)

- Categories: Sandwiches

- Address: 567 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Boise, Idaho: Fork

- Rating: 4.2 / 5 (2,436 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 199 N 8th St, Boise, ID 83702

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Chicago, Illinois: Boba Burger

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (879 reviews)

- Categories: Bubble Tea

- Address: 8530 Waukegan Rd, Morton Grove, IL 60053

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Indianapolis, Indiana: Fire By The Monon

- Rating: 4.3 / 5 (642 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 6523 Ferguson St, Indianapolis, IN 46220

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Louisville, Kentucky: Mussel and Burger Bar Downtown

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (1,407 reviews)

- Categories: New American

- Address: 113 S 7th St, Louisville, KY 40202

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

New Orleans, Louisiana: District Donuts Sliders Brew

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (2,342 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 2209 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Boston, Massachusetts: Porter Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298 reviews)

- Categories: Gastropubs

- Address: 1723 Centre St West, Roxbury, MA 02132

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Baltimore, Maryland: Clark Burger

- Rating: 4.2 / 5 (330 reviews)

- Categories: Poutineries

- Address: 5906 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Portland, Maine: Mash Tun

- Rating: 4.3 / 5 (308 reviews)

- Categories: Breweries

- Address: 29 Wharf St, Portland, ME 04101

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Detroit, Michigan: Geneva's Burgers

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Categories: Sandwiches

- Address: 17141 8 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Red Cow North Loop

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (1,512 reviews)

- Categories: Sports Bars

- Address: 208 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Kansas City, Missouri: Tay's Burger Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 1019 Armour Rd North, Kansas City, MO 64116

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

St. Louis, Missouri: Stacked STL

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (990 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 7637 Ivory Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63111

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Omaha, Nebraska: Block 16

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,360 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 1611 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68106

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Charlotte, North Carolina: Bang Bang Burgers

- Rating: 4.3 / 5 (912 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 2001 E 7th St Ste D, Charlotte, NC 28204

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Raleigh, North Carolina: Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (659 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 126 Kilmayne Dr, Cary, NC 27511

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Albuquerque, New Mexico: Central Grill and Coffee House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,291 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 2056 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Las Vegas, Nevada: Eggscellent

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (2,050 reviews)

- Categories: American

- Address: 2534 E Desert Inn, Las Vegas, NV 89121

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Buffalo, New York: Swan Street Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (374 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 700 Swan St, Buffalo, NY 14210

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

New York City, New York: IYKYK

- Rating: 4.9 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Categories: Beer Bar

- Address: 35-28 Farrington St, 1st Fl, Flushing, NY 11354

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Cincinnati, Ohio: Bones' Burgers

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (513 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 9721 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Cleveland, Ohio: Barrister's Deli

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 1424 Hamilton Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Columbus, Ohio: Flavor 91 Bistro

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (594 reviews)

- Categories: Sandwiches

- Address: 5186 E Main St, Whitehall, OH 43213

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Portland, Oregon: RJ Skillets

- Rating: 4.9 / 5 (295 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 2529 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: The Love

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (1,211 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 130 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Brick N' Mortar Kitchen & Catering

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (283 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 1709 E Railroad St, Heidelberg, PA 15106

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Providence, Rhode Island: Chomp Kitchen and Drinks

- Rating: 4.3 / 5 (258 reviews)

- Categories: Beer Bar

- Address: 117 Ives St, Providence, RI 02906

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Charleston, South Carolina: The Southern General

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)

- Categories: Sandwiches

- Address: 3157 Maybank Hwy Unit E, Johns Island, SC 29455

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Memphis, Tennessee: SideStreet Burgers

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (337 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 9199 Old Hwy 78, Olive Branch, MS 38654

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Nashville, Tennessee: Big Al's Deli

- Rating: 4.8 / 5 (526 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 1828 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Austin, Texas: Jewboy Burgers

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (1,639 reviews)

- Categories: Diners

- Address: 5111 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Dallas, Texas: Sky Rocket Burger

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (912 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 7877 Frankford Rd Ste 101B, Dallas, TX 75252

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Houston, Texas: Little Matt's

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (847 reviews)

- Categories: Salad

- Address: 6203 Edloe St, Houston, TX 77005

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

San Antonio, Texas: The Shack

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (514 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 7431 NW Loop 410 Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78251

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Salt Lake City, Utah: California Burgers And Deli

- Rating: 4.2 / 5 (306 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 306 N 300th W, Salt Lake City, UT 84103

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Richmond, Virginia: Beauvine Burger Concept

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (729 reviews)

- Categories: American

- Address: 1501 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Seattle, Washington: Von's 1000 Spirits

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (746 reviews)

- Categories: Bars

- Address: 15029 Woodinville Redmond Rd NE Ste 100, Woodinville, WA 98072

- Read more on Yelp

Yelp (Stacker/Stacker)

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Kopp's Frozen Custard

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (897 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 7631 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI 53220

- Read more on Yelp

Note: This content was created with the assistance of AI tools and has been thoroughly reviewed, fact-checked, and edited by Stacker's editorial team to ensure accuracy, reliability, and alignment with our editorial standards.