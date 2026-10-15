Best Cleveland Browns fantasy performances so far this season

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Cleveland Browns fantasy performances in the 2026 season using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Players are ranked based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best quarterback fantasy games

#5. Deshaun Watson, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 155 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 40 Rushing Yards

- Game: CLE vs NYJ, 12-17 Loss

- Fantasy points: 12.2

#4. Deshaun Watson, October 1, 2026

- Stats: 268 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 22 Rushing Yards

- Game: CLE vs PIT, 27-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 12.92

#3. Deshaun Watson, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 205 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 38 Rushing Yards

- Game: CLE vs JAX, 10-34 Loss

- Fantasy points: 14.0

#2. Deshaun Watson, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 238 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 22 Rushing Yards

- Game: CLE vs TAM, 23-19 Win

- Fantasy points: 19.72

#1. Deshaun Watson, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 144 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 45 Rushing Yards

- Game: CLE vs CAR, 21-18 Win

- Fantasy points: 20.26

Best running back fantasy games

#5. Quinshon Judkins, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 44 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs

- Game: CLE vs NYJ, 12-17 Loss

- Fantasy points: 5.0

#4. Raheim Sanders, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 17 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 34 Receiving Yards

- Game: CLE vs CAR, 21-18 Win

- Fantasy points: 5.1

#3. Quinshon Judkins, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 70 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs

- Game: CLE vs CAR, 21-18 Win

- Fantasy points: 7.9

#2. Jaleel McLaughlin, October 1, 2026

- Stats: 28 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: CLE vs PIT, 27-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 8.8

#1. Quinshon Judkins, October 1, 2026

- Stats: 53 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 43 Receiving Yards

- Game: CLE vs PIT, 27-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 15.6

Best wide receiver fantasy games

#5. Isaiah Bond, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 74 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 7 Targets

- Game: CLE vs NYJ, 12-17 Loss

- Fantasy points: 7.4

#4. Denzel Boston, October 1, 2026

- Stats: 89 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 7 Targets

- Game: CLE vs PIT, 27-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 8.9

#3. Denzel Boston, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 46 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 7 Targets

- Game: CLE vs NYJ, 12-17 Loss

- Fantasy points: 10.6

#2. Denzel Boston, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 59 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 4 Targets

- Game: CLE vs JAX, 10-34 Loss

- Fantasy points: 11.9

#1. Denzel Boston, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 95 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 7 Targets

- Game: CLE vs TAM, 23-19 Win

- Fantasy points: 15.5

Best tight end fantasy games

#5. Harold Fannin, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 21 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 3 Targets

- Game: CLE vs JAX, 10-34 Loss

- Fantasy points: 2.1

#4. Harold Fannin, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 54 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 6 Targets

- Game: CLE vs TAM, 23-19 Win

- Fantasy points: 5.4

#3. Blake Whiteheart, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 17 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 1 Receptions, 2 Targets

- Game: CLE vs TAM, 23-19 Win

- Fantasy points: 7.7

#2. Harold Fannin, October 1, 2026

- Stats: 27 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: CLE vs PIT, 27-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 8.7

#1. Harold Fannin, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 51 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: CLE vs CAR, 21-18 Win

- Fantasy points: 17.1