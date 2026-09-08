Best Cleveland Browns fantasy performances of the last decade

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.
Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Cleveland Browns fantasy performances from 2016 to 2025 using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Players are ranked based on standard fantasy scoring.
Best quarterback fantasy games
#10. Baker Mayfield, November 24, 2019
- Stats: 327 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions
- Game: CLE vs MIA, 41-24 Win
- Fantasy points: 23.58
#9. DeShone Kizer, December 31, 2017
- Stats: 314 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 61 Rushing Yards
- Game: CLE vs PIT, 24-28 Loss
- Fantasy points: 24.66
#8. Joe Flacco, December 24, 2023
- Stats: 368 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions
- Game: CLE vs HOU, 36-22 Win
- Fantasy points: 24.82
#7. Baker Mayfield, December 23, 2018
- Stats: 284 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 16 Rushing Yards
- Game: CLE vs CIN, 26-18 Win
- Fantasy points: 24.96
#6. Jacoby Brissett, November 20, 2022
- Stats: 324 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 29 Rushing Yards
- Game: CLE vs BUF, 23-31 Loss
- Fantasy points: 25.86
#5. Jameis Winston, November 17, 2024
- Stats: 395 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions
- Game: CLE vs NOR, 14-35 Loss
- Fantasy points: 26.60
#4. Baker Mayfield, December 6, 2020
- Stats: 334 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions
- Game: CLE vs TEN, 41-35 Win
- Fantasy points: 28.46
#3. Baker Mayfield, December 14, 2020
- Stats: 343 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 23 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: CLE vs BAL, 42-47 Loss
- Fantasy points: 30.02
#2. Jameis Winston, December 2, 2024
- Stats: 497 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 3 Interceptions, 11 Rushing Yards
- Game: CLE vs DEN, 32-41 Loss
- Fantasy points: 32.98
#1. Shedeur Sanders, December 7, 2025
- Stats: 364 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 29 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: CLE vs TEN, 29-31 Loss
- Fantasy points: 33.46
Best running back fantasy games
#10. Nick Chubb, October 31, 2022
- Stats: 101 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs
- Game: CLE vs CIN, 32-13 Win
- Fantasy points: 24.4
#9. Nick Chubb, December 25, 2021
- Stats: 126 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 58 Receiving Yards
- Game: CLE vs GNB, 22-24 Loss
- Fantasy points: 24.4
#8. Nick Chubb, November 25, 2018
- Stats: 84 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 44 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: CLE vs CIN, 35-20 Win
- Fantasy points: 24.8
#7. Nick Chubb, September 17, 2020
- Stats: 124 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs
- Game: CLE vs CIN, 35-30 Win
- Fantasy points: 25.3
#6. Nick Chubb, October 9, 2022
- Stats: 134 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs
- Game: CLE vs LAC, 28-30 Loss
- Fantasy points: 25.4
#5. Quinshon Judkins, October 19, 2025
- Stats: 84 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs
- Game: CLE vs MIA, 31-6 Win
- Fantasy points: 26.4
#4. Nick Chubb, November 7, 2021
- Stats: 137 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 26 Receiving Yards
- Game: CLE vs CIN, 41-16 Win
- Fantasy points: 28.3
#3. Nick Chubb, September 18, 2022
- Stats: 87 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 26 Receiving Yards
- Game: CLE vs NYJ, 30-31 Loss
- Fantasy points: 29.3
#2. Nick Chubb, November 11, 2018
- Stats: 176 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 33 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: CLE vs ATL, 28-16 Win
- Fantasy points: 32.9
#1. Nick Chubb, September 29, 2019
- Stats: 165 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 18 Receiving Yards
- Game: CLE vs BAL, 40-25 Win
- Fantasy points: 36.3
Best wide receiver fantasy games
#10. Donovan Peoples-Jones, October 17, 2021
- Stats: 101 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets
- Game: CLE vs ARI, 14-37 Loss
- Fantasy points: 22.1
#9. Odell Beckham Jr., September 16, 2019
- Stats: 161 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 10 Targets
- Game: CLE vs NYJ, 23-3 Win
- Fantasy points: 22.1
#8. Corey Coleman, September 18, 2016
- Stats: 104 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 8 Targets
- Game: CLE vs BAL, 20-25 Loss
- Fantasy points: 22.4
#7. Amari Cooper, January 1, 2023
- Stats: 105 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 4 Targets
- Game: CLE vs WAS, 24-10 Win
- Fantasy points: 22.5
#6. Amari Cooper, November 20, 2022
- Stats: 113 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 12 Targets
- Game: CLE vs BUF, 23-31 Loss
- Fantasy points: 23.3
#5. Terrelle Pryor, September 25, 2016
- Stats: 144 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 14 Targets
- Game: CLE vs MIA, 24-30 (OT) Loss
- Fantasy points: 23.9
#4. Jarvis Landry, November 24, 2019
- Stats: 148 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 13 Targets
- Game: CLE vs MIA, 41-24 Win
- Fantasy points: 26.8
#3. Jerry Jeudy, December 2, 2024
- Stats: 235 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 13 Targets
- Game: CLE vs DEN, 32-41 Loss
- Fantasy points: 31.5
#2. Odell Beckham Jr., October 4, 2020
- Stats: 81 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 8 Targets
- Game: CLE vs DAL, 49-38 Win
- Fantasy points: 33.4
#1. Amari Cooper, December 24, 2023
- Stats: 265 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 15 Targets
- Game: CLE vs HOU, 36-22 Win
- Fantasy points: 40.5
Best tight end fantasy games
#10. David Njoku, October 20, 2024
- Stats: 76 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 14 Targets
- Game: CLE vs CIN, 14-21 Loss
- Fantasy points: 13.6
#9. David Njoku, October 29, 2023
- Stats: 77 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 8 Targets
- Game: CLE vs SEA, 20-24 Loss
- Fantasy points: 13.7
#8. David Njoku, September 22, 2022
- Stats: 89 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 10 Targets
- Game: CLE vs PIT, 29-17 Win
- Fantasy points: 14.9
#7. Harold Fannin, December 21, 2025
- Stats: 34 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 6 Targets
- Game: CLE vs BUF, 20-23 Loss
- Fantasy points: 15.5
#6. David Njoku, December 17, 2023
- Stats: 104 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 14 Targets
- Game: CLE vs CHI, 20-17 Win
- Fantasy points: 16.4
#5. David Njoku, December 2, 2024
- Stats: 52 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 17 Targets
- Game: CLE vs DEN, 32-41 Loss
- Fantasy points: 17.2
#4. Harold Fannin, December 7, 2025
- Stats: 114 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 11 Targets
- Game: CLE vs TEN, 29-31 Loss
- Fantasy points: 17.4
#3. Harrison Bryant, October 25, 2020
- Stats: 56 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets
- Game: CLE vs CIN, 37-34 Win
- Fantasy points: 17.6
#2. David Njoku, October 10, 2021
- Stats: 149 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 7 Targets
- Game: CLE vs LAC, 42-47 Loss
- Fantasy points: 20.9
#1. David Njoku, December 10, 2023
- Stats: 91 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 8 Targets
- Game: CLE vs JAX, 31-27 Win
- Fantasy points: 21.1