Best Cleveland Browns fantasy performances of the last decade

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Cleveland Browns fantasy performances from 2016 to 2025 using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Players are ranked based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best quarterback fantasy games

#10. Baker Mayfield, November 24, 2019

- Stats: 327 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions

- Game: CLE vs MIA, 41-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 23.58

#9. DeShone Kizer, December 31, 2017

- Stats: 314 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 61 Rushing Yards

- Game: CLE vs PIT, 24-28 Loss

- Fantasy points: 24.66

#8. Joe Flacco, December 24, 2023

- Stats: 368 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions

- Game: CLE vs HOU, 36-22 Win

- Fantasy points: 24.82

#7. Baker Mayfield, December 23, 2018

- Stats: 284 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 16 Rushing Yards

- Game: CLE vs CIN, 26-18 Win

- Fantasy points: 24.96

#6. Jacoby Brissett, November 20, 2022

- Stats: 324 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 29 Rushing Yards

- Game: CLE vs BUF, 23-31 Loss

- Fantasy points: 25.86

#5. Jameis Winston, November 17, 2024

- Stats: 395 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: CLE vs NOR, 14-35 Loss

- Fantasy points: 26.60

#4. Baker Mayfield, December 6, 2020

- Stats: 334 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: CLE vs TEN, 41-35 Win

- Fantasy points: 28.46

#3. Baker Mayfield, December 14, 2020

- Stats: 343 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 23 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: CLE vs BAL, 42-47 Loss

- Fantasy points: 30.02

#2. Jameis Winston, December 2, 2024

- Stats: 497 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 3 Interceptions, 11 Rushing Yards

- Game: CLE vs DEN, 32-41 Loss

- Fantasy points: 32.98

#1. Shedeur Sanders, December 7, 2025

- Stats: 364 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 29 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: CLE vs TEN, 29-31 Loss

- Fantasy points: 33.46

Best running back fantasy games

#10. Nick Chubb, October 31, 2022

- Stats: 101 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

- Game: CLE vs CIN, 32-13 Win

- Fantasy points: 24.4

#9. Nick Chubb, December 25, 2021

- Stats: 126 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 58 Receiving Yards

- Game: CLE vs GNB, 22-24 Loss

- Fantasy points: 24.4

#8. Nick Chubb, November 25, 2018

- Stats: 84 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 44 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: CLE vs CIN, 35-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 24.8

#7. Nick Chubb, September 17, 2020

- Stats: 124 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

- Game: CLE vs CIN, 35-30 Win

- Fantasy points: 25.3

#6. Nick Chubb, October 9, 2022

- Stats: 134 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

- Game: CLE vs LAC, 28-30 Loss

- Fantasy points: 25.4

#5. Quinshon Judkins, October 19, 2025

- Stats: 84 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs

- Game: CLE vs MIA, 31-6 Win

- Fantasy points: 26.4

#4. Nick Chubb, November 7, 2021

- Stats: 137 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 26 Receiving Yards

- Game: CLE vs CIN, 41-16 Win

- Fantasy points: 28.3

#3. Nick Chubb, September 18, 2022

- Stats: 87 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 26 Receiving Yards

- Game: CLE vs NYJ, 30-31 Loss

- Fantasy points: 29.3

#2. Nick Chubb, November 11, 2018

- Stats: 176 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 33 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: CLE vs ATL, 28-16 Win

- Fantasy points: 32.9

#1. Nick Chubb, September 29, 2019

- Stats: 165 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 18 Receiving Yards

- Game: CLE vs BAL, 40-25 Win

- Fantasy points: 36.3

Best wide receiver fantasy games

#10. Donovan Peoples-Jones, October 17, 2021

- Stats: 101 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: CLE vs ARI, 14-37 Loss

- Fantasy points: 22.1

#9. Odell Beckham Jr., September 16, 2019

- Stats: 161 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 10 Targets

- Game: CLE vs NYJ, 23-3 Win

- Fantasy points: 22.1

#8. Corey Coleman, September 18, 2016

- Stats: 104 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: CLE vs BAL, 20-25 Loss

- Fantasy points: 22.4

#7. Amari Cooper, January 1, 2023

- Stats: 105 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 4 Targets

- Game: CLE vs WAS, 24-10 Win

- Fantasy points: 22.5

#6. Amari Cooper, November 20, 2022

- Stats: 113 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 12 Targets

- Game: CLE vs BUF, 23-31 Loss

- Fantasy points: 23.3

#5. Terrelle Pryor, September 25, 2016

- Stats: 144 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 14 Targets

- Game: CLE vs MIA, 24-30 (OT) Loss

- Fantasy points: 23.9

#4. Jarvis Landry, November 24, 2019

- Stats: 148 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 13 Targets

- Game: CLE vs MIA, 41-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 26.8

#3. Jerry Jeudy, December 2, 2024

- Stats: 235 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 13 Targets

- Game: CLE vs DEN, 32-41 Loss

- Fantasy points: 31.5

#2. Odell Beckham Jr., October 4, 2020

- Stats: 81 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: CLE vs DAL, 49-38 Win

- Fantasy points: 33.4

#1. Amari Cooper, December 24, 2023

- Stats: 265 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 15 Targets

- Game: CLE vs HOU, 36-22 Win

- Fantasy points: 40.5

Best tight end fantasy games

#10. David Njoku, October 20, 2024

- Stats: 76 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 14 Targets

- Game: CLE vs CIN, 14-21 Loss

- Fantasy points: 13.6

#9. David Njoku, October 29, 2023

- Stats: 77 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: CLE vs SEA, 20-24 Loss

- Fantasy points: 13.7

#8. David Njoku, September 22, 2022

- Stats: 89 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 10 Targets

- Game: CLE vs PIT, 29-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 14.9

#7. Harold Fannin, December 21, 2025

- Stats: 34 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 6 Targets

- Game: CLE vs BUF, 20-23 Loss

- Fantasy points: 15.5

#6. David Njoku, December 17, 2023

- Stats: 104 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 14 Targets

- Game: CLE vs CHI, 20-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 16.4

#5. David Njoku, December 2, 2024

- Stats: 52 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 17 Targets

- Game: CLE vs DEN, 32-41 Loss

- Fantasy points: 17.2

#4. Harold Fannin, December 7, 2025

- Stats: 114 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 11 Targets

- Game: CLE vs TEN, 29-31 Loss

- Fantasy points: 17.4

#3. Harrison Bryant, October 25, 2020

- Stats: 56 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: CLE vs CIN, 37-34 Win

- Fantasy points: 17.6

#2. David Njoku, October 10, 2021

- Stats: 149 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 7 Targets

- Game: CLE vs LAC, 42-47 Loss

- Fantasy points: 20.9

#1. David Njoku, December 10, 2023

- Stats: 91 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: CLE vs JAX, 31-27 Win

- Fantasy points: 21.1