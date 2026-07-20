Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.
Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Cincinnati Bengals history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.
Best Quarterback fantasy games
#5. Joe Burrow, December 28, 2024
- Stats: 412 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 25 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: CIN vs DEN, 30-24 (OT) Win
- Fantasy points: 36.98
#4. Carson Palmer, September 16, 2007
- Stats: 401 Passing Yards, 6 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions
- Game: CIN vs CLE, 45-51 Loss
- Fantasy points: 37.04
#3. Joe Burrow, December 26, 2021
- Stats: 525 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 11 Rushing Yards
- Game: CIN vs BAL, 41-21 Win
- Fantasy points: 38.1
#2. Joe Burrow, October 23, 2022
- Stats: 481 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 20 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: CIN vs ATL, 35-17 Win
- Fantasy points: 39.24
#1. Boomer Esiason, December 21, 1986
- Stats: 425 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 45 Rushing Yards
- Game: CIN vs NYJ, 52-21 Win
- Fantasy points: 39.5
Best Running Back fantasy games
#5. Corey Dillon, December 12, 1999
- Stats: 192 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 20 Receiving Yards
- Game: CIN vs CLE, 44-28 Win
- Fantasy points: 37.2
#4. Corey Dillon, October 22, 2000
- Stats: 278 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs
- Game: CIN vs DEN, 31-21 Win
- Fantasy points: 37.8
#3. Corey Dillon, October 28, 2001
- Stats: 184 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 18 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: CIN vs DET, 31-27 Win
- Fantasy points: 38.2
#2. Joe Mixon, November 6, 2022
- Stats: 153 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 58 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: CIN vs CAR, 42-21 Win
- Fantasy points: 51.1
#1. Corey Dillon, December 4, 1997
- Stats: 246 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 30 Receiving Yards
- Game: CIN vs TEN, 41-14 Win
- Fantasy points: 51.6
Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games
#5. Ja'Marr Chase, October 8, 2023
- Stats: 192 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 15 Receptions, 19 Targets
- Game: CIN vs ARI, 34-20 Win
- Fantasy points: 37.2
#4. Chad Johnson, November 19, 2006
- Stats: 190 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 10 Targets
- Game: CIN vs NOR, 31-16 Win
- Fantasy points: 37.3
#3. Chad Johnson, November 12, 2006
- Stats: 260 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 12 Targets
- Game: CIN vs SDG, 41-49 Loss
- Fantasy points: 38.0
#2. Ja'Marr Chase, November 7, 2024
- Stats: 264 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 17 Targets
- Game: CIN vs BAL, 34-35 Loss
- Fantasy points: 44.4
#1. Ja'Marr Chase, January 2, 2022
- Stats: 266 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 12 Targets
- Game: CIN vs KAN, 34-31 Win
- Fantasy points: 44.6