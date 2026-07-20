Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Cincinnati Bengals history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Joe Burrow, December 28, 2024

- Stats: 412 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 25 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: CIN vs DEN, 30-24 (OT) Win

- Fantasy points: 36.98

#4. Carson Palmer, September 16, 2007

- Stats: 401 Passing Yards, 6 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions

- Game: CIN vs CLE, 45-51 Loss

- Fantasy points: 37.04

#3. Joe Burrow, December 26, 2021

- Stats: 525 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 11 Rushing Yards

- Game: CIN vs BAL, 41-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 38.1

#2. Joe Burrow, October 23, 2022

- Stats: 481 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 20 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: CIN vs ATL, 35-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.24

#1. Boomer Esiason, December 21, 1986

- Stats: 425 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 45 Rushing Yards

- Game: CIN vs NYJ, 52-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.5

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Corey Dillon, December 12, 1999

- Stats: 192 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 20 Receiving Yards

- Game: CIN vs CLE, 44-28 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.2

#4. Corey Dillon, October 22, 2000

- Stats: 278 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

- Game: CIN vs DEN, 31-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.8

#3. Corey Dillon, October 28, 2001

- Stats: 184 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 18 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: CIN vs DET, 31-27 Win

- Fantasy points: 38.2

#2. Joe Mixon, November 6, 2022

- Stats: 153 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 58 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: CIN vs CAR, 42-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 51.1

#1. Corey Dillon, December 4, 1997

- Stats: 246 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 30 Receiving Yards

- Game: CIN vs TEN, 41-14 Win

- Fantasy points: 51.6

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Ja'Marr Chase, October 8, 2023

- Stats: 192 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 15 Receptions, 19 Targets

- Game: CIN vs ARI, 34-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.2

#4. Chad Johnson, November 19, 2006

- Stats: 190 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 10 Targets

- Game: CIN vs NOR, 31-16 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.3

#3. Chad Johnson, November 12, 2006

- Stats: 260 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 12 Targets

- Game: CIN vs SDG, 41-49 Loss

- Fantasy points: 38.0

#2. Ja'Marr Chase, November 7, 2024

- Stats: 264 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 17 Targets

- Game: CIN vs BAL, 34-35 Loss

- Fantasy points: 44.4

#1. Ja'Marr Chase, January 2, 2022

- Stats: 266 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 12 Targets

- Game: CIN vs KAN, 34-31 Win

- Fantasy points: 44.6