As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a '96 commencement address at Wellesley College, "Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead." If that's the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It's a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.6 million students enrolled in public pre-K-12 schools in fall 2022, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Ohio using 2027 rankings from Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

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#25. Oakwood High School

- Location: Oakwood Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 656 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

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#24. Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo

- Location: Toledo Public Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 450 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

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#23. Dublin Coffman High School

- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 1,824 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

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#22. Rocky River High School

- Location: Rocky River City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 792 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

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#21. Olentangy Liberty High School

- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,847 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

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#20. Aurora High School

- Location: Aurora City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 984 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

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#19. Toledo Early College High School

- Location: Toledo Public Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 320 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#18. Ottawa Hills High School

- Location: Ottawa Hills Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 475 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#17. Olentangy Berlin High School

- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,823 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#16. Orange High School

- Location: Orange City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 617 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#15. Dayton Regional STEM School

- Location: Kettering, OH

- Enrollment: 801 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#14. Beachwood High School

- Location: Beachwood City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 620 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#13. New Albany High School

- Location: New Albany-Plain Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,601 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#12. Sycamore High School

- Location: Sycamore Community School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,678 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#11. Wyoming High School

- Location: Wyoming City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 581 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#10. Olentangy High School

- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,760 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#9. Walnut Hills High School

- Location: Cincinnati City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 2,453 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#8. Toledo Pre - Medical and Health Science Academy

- Location: Toledo Public Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 357 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#7. Mariemont High School

- Location: Mariemont City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 472 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#6. William Mason High School

- Location: Mason City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 3,435 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#5. Bexley High School

- Location: Bexley City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 766 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#4. Hudson High School

- Location: Hudson City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,421 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#3. Solon High School

- Location: Solon City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,519 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#2. Dublin Jerome High School

- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 2,075 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#1. Indian Hill High School

- Location: Indian Hill Exempted Village School District, OH

- Enrollment: 660 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+