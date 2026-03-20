Big changes ahead this weekend

DAYTON, OH — Heat will be the first thing we deal with this weekend. On Saturday, temperatures will feel nice with highs near 70 degrees. Sunday, it’ll be hot by March standards. Highs near 80! Eventually a strong cold front arrives Sunday afternoon with the threat for storms.

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A complex severe weather scenario comes our way late Sunday. We may have a bit of a strange set up where a bulk of the storms occur AFTER the cold front passes... in the colder airmass. Instability in the atmosphere aloft may support severe thunderstorms capable of large hail late Sunday evening.

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It’s a complicated and unusual scenario that we’ll be monitoring closely as we go through the weekend. More details when we finally hit the air on Channel 7

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