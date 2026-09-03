Big heat continues for one more day

The heat wave continues across the Miami Valley. Again today, temperatures exceeded 90 degrees.

I expect this to occur again Friday before we see some temporary relief heading into the weekend.

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The ridge of high pressure driving this late-season heat wave weakens a bit on Friday. That will allow the temperatures to come down heading into the weekend.

Before that, we may have to get through some storm chances Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

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So far, most of the severe weather with this setup has missed us just to the north.

There is still a small chance for some stronger storms Friday and Saturday, but a lot of the area may stay dry. It’ll be a good idea to stay weather-aware just in case.

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