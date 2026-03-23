Big temperature swings ahead this week

DAYTON, OH — After hitting a record-setting 86 degrees on Sunday, temperatures are heading down. Tonight, Dayton should reach a low of 28 degrees.

A mix of upper 20s and lower 30s is expected across the region. Frost is likely by Tuesday morning.

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Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry days. We’re back in the mid-60s on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, temperatures climb to the upper 70s. That warmth may set us up for stronger storms Thursday night.

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A strong cold front comes through Thursday night, and the SPC is already indicating a risk for severe weather across the Miami Valley.

We still have a lot to figure out between the timing and specific ingredients for storms Thursday night, but it is springtime, and severe weather wouldn’t be that much of a surprise.

The Storm Center 7 team will keep you updated each step of the way as we get closer.

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