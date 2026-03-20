Stacker compiled a list of the biggest plays in Tampa Bay Rays history

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Biggest plays in Cincinnati Reds history

Major League Baseball history is built on moments — swings, pitches, and split-second plays that reshaped seasons and, in some cases, entire franchises. From walk-off home runs in winner-take-all games to clutch hits under October pressure, the biggest plays often came when the stakes were highest. Stacker identified the most impactful plays in Cincinnati Reds history using data from Stathead. Plays were ranked by their Championship Win Probability Added (cWPA), a metric that measures how much a single play changed a team's odds of winning the World Series.

#10. October 22, 1975 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 3-0 (6th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: BOS

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep LF); J. Bench Scores

- cWPA: 16.01%

#9. October 21, 1975 (WS Gm 6)

- Score: tied 6-6 (9th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: BOS

- Event: Out

- Play Description: Double Play: Foul Popfly: LF (LF into Foul Terr.); D. Doyle out at Hm/LF-C; C. Yastrzemski to 3B

- cWPA: 16.02%

#8. October 21, 1975 (WS Gm 6)

- Score: tied 3-3 (7th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: BOS

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to CF (Fly Ball); K. Griffey Scores; J. Morgan Scores

- cWPA: 16.30%

#7. October 11, 1972 (NLCS Gm 5)

- Score: tied 3-3 (9th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: PIT

- Event: WP

- Play Description: *WALK-OFF*:Wild Pitch; G. Foster Scores

- cWPA: 18.76%

#6. October 08, 1940 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 1-0 (7th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: DET

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to RF; F. McCormick Scores

- cWPA: 20.60%

#5. October 19, 1972 (WS Gm 4)

- Score: down 1-0 (8th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: OAK

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to RF (Fly Ball to RF Line); D. Concepción Scores; J. Morgan Scores

- cWPA: 21.48%

#4. October 22, 1975 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 3-2 (7th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: BOS

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to CF (Line Drive); K. Griffey Scores; E. Armbrister to 3B; P. Rose to 2B (Advanced on throw) on throw to Hm

- cWPA: 21.61%

#3. October 11, 1972 (NLCS Gm 5)

- Score: down 3-2 (9th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: PIT

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep RF)

- cWPA: 22.52%

#2. October 22, 1972 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 3-1 (8th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: OAK

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to RF (Line Drive to 2B-1B); P. Rose to 3B

- cWPA: 22.90%

#1. October 22, 1975 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 3-3 (9th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: BOS

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to CF (Fly Ball to Short CF); K. Griffey Scores; P. Rose to 3B; J. Morgan to 2B (Advanced on throw) on throw to 3B

- cWPA: 33.84%