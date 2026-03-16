Bitterly cold air returns tonight

DAYTON, OH — The cold front that moves through the Miami Valley was a strong one! After warmth and severe thunderstorms yesterday into last night, we’re looking ahead to bitterly cold air overnight.

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Lows across the region will fall into the upper teens in most areas. Factor in a stiff breeze, and it will feel like the single digits tomorrow morning. Cold persists into Tuesday with temperatures likely staying below freezing for highs.

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Snow flurries remain possible on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, a weak system approaching from the northwest may produce some additional snow showers. Any accumulation should be around 1″ or less.

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