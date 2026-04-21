Body found in framework of Ohio bridge during inspection

LUCAS COUNTY — Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday morning in the framework of a bridge on the Ohio Turnpike.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A bridge inspector found the body while conducting an inspection just west of the state Route 2 interchange in Swanton Township, according to CBS-affiliate WTOL.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Driver cited for OVI after crashing into pole, homes in Clark County
- Home considered total loss after early morning fire in Greene County
- Dayton Children’s Hospital receives historic $40M investment
Troopers did not say how long the body had been there.
The identity of the deceased is pending an autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group