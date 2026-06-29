Body of newborn found in porta-potty at music festival

ROTHBURY, Michigan — A newborn baby was found dead in a portable restroom at a music festival in Michigan on Sunday morning.

The baby was located at the Electric Forest music festival in Rothbury, Michigan, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

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Michigan State Police (MSP) said the baby was a neonate, which is a newborn infant who is four weeks old or younger.

The body of the newborn was located by the restroom vending company during a routine maintenance.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in gathering information about the incident.

“If you were in the area and observed anything unusual, or if you have information that you believe may be relevant, we encourage you to come forward,” MSP said.

Anyone with information can submit it online here.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and ask that people avoid speculation on social media out of respect for the investigation and those affected,” MSP said.

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