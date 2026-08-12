A 'Brand New Man', 35 years later: Brooks & Dunn's debut comes to vinyl

Nearly four decades after its release, the debut album by Brooks & Dunn will finally be pressed on vinyl.

"When we released Brand New Man, we were two songwriters trying to make the best record we could and hoping people would connect with it," Kix Brooks says. "To see those songs still finding their way to new fans 35 years later is something we never could have imagined. Getting to finally put this album on vinyl and celebrate where it all started is pretty special."

The duo had a hand in writing every song on the record, with half the tracks becoming country hits. The title track, "My Next Broken Heart," "Neon Moon" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie" all topped the chart, while "Lost and Found" made it to #6.

"We never set out to make a record that would still be talked about 35 years later, we were just two crazy guys chasing the Nashville dream," Ronnie Dunn reflects. "The fans are the reason these songs have lasted, and seeing the younger generation connect with them is what keeps it exciting. Brand New Man will always be a special part of our story."

Kix and Ronnie are set to play the Grand Ole Opry Wednesday night to mark the album's Aug. 13, 1991 release.

Vinyl copies of Brand New Man will be available Oct. 23 and come autographed for $50.

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