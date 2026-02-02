Brothers Osborne will recreate the Nashville night they got their record deal

Brothers Osborne are planning a very special show to celebrate the decade anniversary of their debut album and the beginning of their career.

"One of our first shows that we played together in Nashville, and where we were offered our record deal over 10 years ago, was at [The Basement]," TJ Osborne and John Osborne wrote on Instagram. "We will be playing there again on February 13th, celebrating the release of Pawn Shop: 10 Year Anniversary Edition."

"It’s an intimate room (emphasis on intimate)," they add, pointing out in their newsletter that the 8th Ave. S. venue is expected to sell out during the fan club presale on Tuesday.

To have a shot at tickets, you'll need to join The Family fan club ahead of the early sale, which starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT.

The expanded edition of Pawn Shop drops the same day as the show, Feb. 13.

You can check out a new acoustic version of its second single, "21 Summer," on YouTube.

