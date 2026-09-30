Burnout isn't just a buzzword: Why workers are reaching a breaking point

Burnout is a response to chronic workplace stress that can leave people feeling exhausted, detached from their jobs, and less effective at work. Unlike everyday tiredness, burnout tends to build gradually and may be influenced by workload, lack of control, unclear expectations, and limited support.

Key takeaways

Burnout develops from chronic, unmanaged workplace stress and often involves exhaustion, detachment from work, and reduced effectiveness.

Burnout isn't just about working long hours. Lack of control, unclear expectations, poor manager support, and value conflicts can all contribute.

High performers and perfectionists may be especially vulnerable when overwork becomes associated with dedication or success.

Time off can provide temporary relief, but vacations alone may not resolve burnout if the underlying work conditions remain unchanged.

Addressing burnout may require both individual boundaries and workplace changes, including clearer priorities, manageable workloads, and stronger manager support.

Feeling tired is a normal part of life, and that’s especially true by the end of a busy workweek. But burnout is an entirely different experience, and it has become part of the job for millions of Americans.

To put this in perspective, Eagle Hill Consulting surveyed more than 1,400 U.S. employees in November 2025 and reported that 55% of the workforce is experiencing burnout.

Burnout is also affecting whether workers plan to stay with their current employer, with the same survey finding that burned-out employees were nearly three times more likely to plan on leaving during the coming year. But part of what makes burnout so confusing is how gradually it builds, and BetterHelp has observed that people may mistake burnout for laziness or a bad mood.

Still, the word itself now gets thrown around after almost any long day at work, even though many people may not be clear on what burnout actually means.

What burnout actually means

The concept of burnout dates back to the 1970s, when American psychologist Herbert Freudenberger used it to describe what severe stress and constant self-sacrifice did to caregivers. The term eventually moved well beyond caregiving professions, and researchers set out to pin down what separated it from everyday job stress.

Psychologist Christina Maslach was among the first to take on the question, telling The Guardian that burnout is "a response to chronic job stressors." Decades later, the World Health Organization settled on a definition that sounds a lot like hers.

By the WHO's account, burnout develops when stress at work goes on for a long time and never gets under control, leaving people exhausted or mentally distant from their jobs. The WHO also adds feeling less effective at work, with people sensing they are getting less done or not doing their job as well as they normally would.

While burnout leads to feelings of inefficacy in the workplace, there is a spill-over into someone’s personal life. Burnout doesn't just stop at work but also carries over and impacts time away from work and with family.

Still, burnout is easy to confuse with depression or anxiety, and organizational psychologist Ludmila Praslova explains in Psychology Today that one clue is whether the exhaustion stays at work. If it spills into every part of life, she writes, depression is the more likely cause, while exhaustion tied mainly to the job points to burnout.

Why modern work can keep the brain ‘on’ around the clock

It's hardly surprising that burnout remains so common when workers take the job home on the same phone they use to text family or check the weather. Microsoft's June 2025 Work Trend Index found employees were sending 15% more work messages outside standard 9-to-5 hours than during the same period in 2024.

And behind those late messages is pressure to stay responsive, with psychiatrist Dr. Tonmoy Sharma telling Business Standard that "even during off-hours, we feel the need to respond immediately, just to seem dedicated."

This pressure is even harder to leave behind for remote and hybrid workers, who end the workday where they spend their evening relaxing. That said, flexibility still offers real benefits, with a 2024 Pew Research Center poll finding that 73% of people who work from home at least sometimes say it helps them balance work and personal life.

But even with the upside, an email or Slack message arriving after dinner brings work back into the evening and makes it harder to feel finished for the day.

Workload is only part of the burnout equation

Most people assume that burnout comes down to having too much work, especially since long hours at work get so much attention. Yet Gallup has found that how employees experience their workload has a stronger relationship with burnout than the number of hours they work.

Part of that experience comes down to control, with researchers Christina Maslach and Michael Leiter, in a 2016 paper published in the World Psychiatry journal, noting the link between burnout and jobs where workers have little say over decisions that affect them. And having little control is even harder when workers are left unsure about what their manager expects them to be responsible for.

Gallup's research reflects the same uncertainty, ranking unclear communication from managers and lack of manager support among the factors most closely tied to burnout. The experience also depends on how people are treated at work, with Maslach and Leiter linking burnout risk to missing recognition and workplace relationships where the support is weak.

Their research also points to added risk when the job itself conflicts with a worker’s values. So two people with the same workload often experience it very differently, depending on how much control and support they have.

Economic uncertainty can make it harder to walk away

Perhaps one of the hardest pressures surrounding burnout comes from money, especially when financial uncertainty makes a draining job feel too risky to leave. In fact, the financial pressure behind that decision shows up in the American Psychological Association's 2024 Stress in America survey, which found 64% of adults called money a significant source of stress, while 41% said the same about job stability.

And for many workers, keeping a stable job also protects access to health coverage, with KFF reporting employer-sponsored insurance covered 154 million people under 65 in 2025. So with a paycheck and employer health coverage tied to the same job, some workers keep pushing through exhaustion even when they know the job is wearing them down.

Why high performers can be especially vulnerable

Every company wants people who can be counted on, and those employees often become the first choice when a difficult project needs an owner. Research from Andrew Hill and Thomas Curran found that perfectionism was especially tied to burnout at work, with Hill saying it often involves "fear and doubts about personal performance."

Someone who holds themselves to extremely high standards may keep saying yes rather than risk letting people down. And success often brings even more responsibility to the person who has already proven dependable.

Curran has also noted that society tends to treat perfectionism as a sign of high achievement, making it easier for overwork to look like dedication. So when overwork looks like dedication, strong results can hide just how hard someone is pushing to keep up.

The warning signs people often miss

What's even more concerning than burnout itself is how subtle the warning signs can be before a person realizes work is taking a serious toll. Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Adam Borland says burnout "doesn't happen all at once" and "develops gradually," making it easy to brush off feeling tired most days at first.

And as that tiredness continues, people often grow more cynical about work or begin feeling detached from it. The American Psychiatric Association also lists irritability and reduced productivity among the warning signs, while trouble focusing often makes simple tasks take more effort as motivation starts to fade.

Since these experiences can overlap with other concerns, none of them alone confirms burnout. But when a weekend or a day off still does not bring someone’s energy back, the lack of recovery becomes harder to ignore.

Why a vacation can’t always fix burnout

As relaxing as it might sound, a vacation is not a simple fix for burnout, and it all boils down to what happens when that short escape ends. But to be completely fair, stepping away from work does help, giving people time to rest without the usual demands filling the day.

Still, that relief has limits, with psychologist Jessica de Bloom's research finding that vacation benefits often fade within the first week back at work. And as those benefits wear off, returning to unchanged work conditions puts the original source of stress right back in place.

Psychologist Dayna Lee-Baggley notes in Psychology Today that research suggests reducing work demands can help vacation benefits last longer, bringing the focus back to the conditions waiting for employees once their time away is over.

What employees can do when work is becoming unsustainable

An employee who suspects they are on the verge of burnout needs to start by figuring out which part of the job is causing the most strain. To make that pressure easier to recognize, in a Cleveland Clinic article, psychologist Adam Borland recommends checking in with how someone feels emotionally and physically throughout the day.

Seeing those concerns more clearly also gives an employee something concrete to put in writing and bring into a conversation about priorities. Beyond the workday, Borland also recommends stronger boundaries, while the American Psychiatric Association points to limits on after-hours email and protecting sleep.

If the strain continues despite those efforts, Borland recommends working with a therapist. Still, recovery also depends on the conditions surrounding the work itself and the people with the authority to influence them.

What employers can do to reduce burnout

Given that employees are more prone to experience burnout, employers can do a great deal to change the surrounding environment before stress reaches a breaking point. Much of that work starts with the job itself, with WHO guidance naming excessive workloads and understaffing among the workplace risks to mental health.

Clear priorities make those limits easier for managers to protect, especially when teams also know what waits until the next workday. And training becomes part of that responsibility, with the same guidelines strongly recommending that managers be trained to recognize distress and respond to it.

Still, wellness programs help only so far, and they do not make up for work conditions nobody keeps up with.

Burnout is a workplace Issue, not a personal failure

Like it or not, burnout is a growing concern in American culture. And while it’s becoming more normal for many people, it’s not at all a sign that someone is weak or personally failing to handle their life.

Part of the reason is that personal resilience only goes so far when work demands meet responsibilities that continue outside the job. And those responsibilities differ for everyone, making recovery part of whether work remains sustainable over time.

Looking ahead, experts studying burnout say more attention should go to how the problem develops over time so workplaces can respond sooner. Responding sooner also benefits employers, with APA citing evidence that workers whose supervisors support family-work harmony report great job satisfaction and are less likely to leave their jobs.

Keeping people from reaching that point also depends on recovery, and guidance medically reviewed by licensed professional counselor Karen Foster identifies working with a therapist as a key part of recovering from burnout, especially when support begins at the first signs of trouble.

This story was produced by BetterHelp and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.