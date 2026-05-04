Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden announce birth of 3rd child

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden attend the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

Actress Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden have welcomed a third child.

Madden shared the couple's happy news in an Instagram post Monday, writing, "Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child."

The Good Charlotte frontman shared the baby is a son they have named Nautas Madden. According to his post, the name Nautas means sailor, navigator and "one who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown."

"We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!!" Madden also wrote in his post, to which Diaz responded with a series of red heart emojis.

The couple, who are known to not share photos of their children publicly, did not share further details of Nautas' birth.

Diaz, 53, and Madden, 47, got married in 2015 and became parents for the first time in December 2019 after welcoming a daughter named Raddix.

The couple announced in March 2024 that they had welcomed a second child, a son named Cardinal Madden.

Shortly after Cardinal's birth, Diaz spoke about her decision to take a nearly 10-year break from her acting career to focus on her family.

"It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life, and I just really didn't care about anything else," Diaz said in an October 2024 interview. "Nobody's opinion, nobody's success, no one's offer, no one's anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have. I think it really comes to what are you passionate about, for me it was to build my family."

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