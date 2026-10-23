Can feng shui lower stress? What the research on clutter actually shows

Closets by Design reports on feng shui's potential to reduce stress by organizing spaces for energy flow, aligning with research on clutter and well-being.

Feng shui is a Chinese practice of arranging buildings and rooms in harmony with qi, which practitioners describe as an energy that flows through all things. Its most practical organizing principles are to place beds and desks where the door is visible, keep pathways clear, deal with clutter first and use a grid called the bagua to work through a home area by area. Several of those ideas line up with studies on clutter and stress that Closets by Design reviewed.

Key takeaways:

Feng shui means "wind" and "water"; the term dates to the fourth century.

The command position places a bed or desk with a view of the door, not in line with it.

In one study, 83% of participants placed a bed where they could see the door.

A 2024 trial found a feng shui room was rated more pleasant, but did not directly lower anxiety.

Where does feng shui come from?

The term comes from the Chinese characters for wind and water, and the word did not appear until the fourth century, according to the Spurlock Museum at the University of Illinois. Form School, the oldest branch, reads the landscape. Compass School, from the Song dynasty (960-1279), uses a compass called a luopan and personal details such as a birth date.

Most Americans meet a third version. Thomas Lin Yun, a Taiwan-born teacher who led the Black Sect Tantric Buddhist school, is "often regarded as the founder of feng shui in the West," according to his publisher. Practitioners of this approach orient the bagua map to a home's front door rather than to compass directions. Some critics dismissed it as "McFung Shui," the South China Morning Post reported.

What is the command position?

The command position lets a person "see the entrance of a room without being directly in line with the door," according to the International Feng Shui Guild:

Bedroom: Place the bed diagonally across from the entrance, with a solid wall behind the headboard.

Home office: Face the desk toward the room's entrance, with a wall behind the chair.

Living room: Put the main seat where the door is visible.

Tori McBrien, an interior designer and board member of the International Feng Shui Guild, wrote on the guild’s site that “the way we position ourselves within a space significantly impacts our sense of safety, control, and well-being.”

"I will do anything I can to keep my head safe from all that movement," Cliff Tan, a London-based architect and author of the book "Feng Shui Modern," told NPR.

Here, tradition and behavioral research line up. In a 2010 study in Evolutionary Psychology, 138 participants arranged furniture on floor plans, and most placed the bed where they could see the door; Pacific Standard reported the share at 83%. A 2023 replication found a similar, though not universal, pattern. Researchers tie the preference to prospect-refuge theory, the idea that people favor spots with a view and a protected back. The studies measure preference, not sleep or any other outcome.

What does “clear pathways” mean in practice?

In feng shui, a blocked path is believed to block the flow of qi. In practice, the rule means keeping floors, doorways and the space behind doors free of objects.

Suzanne Roynon, a feng shui practitioner and interiors expert at Interiors Therapy, told Real Homes that blocking the area behind the front door "will make moving through the space difficult, which is poor Feng Shui."

Building standards offer a number: The minimum clear width of an accessible route under federal ADA guidance is 36 inches, according to the U.S. Access Board. That is a workable target for the main path through an entry, bedroom or walk-in closet.

How do people use the bagua map?

The bagua is a grid of nine areas laid over a floor plan, each traditionally associated with a theme such as family, career or knowledge. Those associations are matters of belief. Used practically, the grid works as a checklist that divides a home into sections to clear one at a time.

"You can look at where your closet falls on the bagua map and intentionally declutter and organize with the intention that you want to enhance the energy of that bagua area," feng shui expert Anjie Cho told Livingetc.

Why does feng shui treat clutter as a problem?

Practitioners describe clutter as stagnant energy. Laili Kafi Gonzalez, an interior designer and feng shui expert, told Homes & Gardens that "a closet shoved full of stuff you no longer use will gather stagnant energy."

Researchers describe it differently, but some findings point in the same direction. In a 2010 study in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, wives who described their homes with more words about clutter had flatter daily cortisol patterns and more depressed moods. A 2011 Journal of Neuroscience study found that objects in the visual field compete for the brain's attention. And a 2016 study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology of about 1,400 adults found that clutter was negatively associated with how people felt about their homes and with well-being.

"An overabundance of possessions creates a chaotic and disorderly living space," Joseph R. Ferrari, a professor of psychology at DePaul University and co-author of the study, told AARP.

The studies are small or correlational, and none show that clearing clutter causes a change. What they support is narrower: Clear floors and fewer visible objects are defensible goals on their own terms.

How can feng shui be applied room by room?

Practitioners usually start at the door. "The front entrance is the most important part of the home," Tan told NPR. Cho's first step is lower down: "Look to the floor first because people tend to have things like shoes accumulated here," she told Livingetc.

"Make sure everything has a place and goes into it upon entering," Dr. Hannah Yang, a certified feng shui practitioner and founder of Balanced Awakening, told Real Homes.

Entry: Clear the floor, starting with shoes, keep the space behind the front door empty and give keys and mail one fixed place.

Clear the floor, starting with shoes, keep the space behind the front door empty and give keys and mail one fixed place. Bedroom: Put the bed in the command position and remove what doesn't belong, such as work papers or a chair used to pile clothes.

Put the bed in the command position and remove what doesn't belong, such as work papers or a chair used to pile clothes. Home office: Face the desk toward the door, clear out files from finished projects and keep cords off the floor.

Roynon, a feng shui and interiors therapy consultant, told Livingetc that "the chair should be positioned with a solid wall behind it."

Closet: Remove clothes that no longer fit or get worn, hang what remains so it is visible, and leave some open space on the rod.

Each step can be done in a weekend, and each matches standard organizing practice.

“Deal with the worst things first. That’s where the impact is greatest,” Tan told NPR.

What does the evidence say about feng shui itself?

Direct tests are rare. In a 2024 randomized controlled trial in PLOS ONE, 558 previously hospitalized participants viewed virtual hospital rooms. The feng shui room was "not directly associated with lower anxiety," though participants rated it more pleasant. One co-author disclosed an affiliation with the International Feng Shui Association.

Belief itself has measurable effects. In a study of about 117,000 Greater Vancouver home sales, addresses ending in 4, a number associated with bad luck, sold at a 2.2% discount in neighborhoods with an above-average share of Chinese residents, while those ending in 8 sold at a 2.5% premium.

Feng shui is best understood as a cultural and spiritual practice. Its claims about luck, prosperity and health have not been established by research and are not presented here as fact. Much of its organizing advice stands on its own, though: a clear entry, a bed with a view of the door and fewer things on the floor. Tan describes the goal as “an environment that makes you feel good and supports whatever you’re doing.”

This story was produced by Closets by Design and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.