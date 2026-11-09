Cats are catching up: Cat-friendly rental searches gain ground

Apartments.com reports cat-friendly apartment searches increased to 33% of pet-filtered searches in Q2 2026, while dog-only searches fell to 49%.

Your cat doesn't contribute to rent. However, that doesn’t stop them from having strong opinions about your apartment. A sunny windowsill is essential, and space for a tall cat tree is nonnegotiable. For renters with pets, finding a home means making sure every member of the household is welcome, including the one currently sitting in a cardboard box.

Today, cats are showing up more often in apartment searches. Across 210 U.S. rental markets, an Apartments.com analysis found that the average cat-only share of pet-filtered searches increased from 29.8% in Q2 2025 to 33.1% in Q2 2026, up about 11%. Dog-only searches declined in share. Here's where cats gained the most ground, how search preferences vary by age, and what to check before moving with a pet.

Key takeaways

Cat-friendly searches reached 33% of pet-filtered searches in Q2 2026, up about 11% from 30% a year earlier.

Dog-only searches fell about 8%, from 53% to 49%, dropping below half of pet-filtered searches.

Alexandria, Louisiana, had the biggest percentage increase in cat-friendly search share, rising from 18% to 28%, a 56% increase.

Renters ages 18 to 24 were the only age group whose pet-policy searches favored cats: 41% cat-friendly versus 27% dog-friendly.

Dog-friendly listings averaged just $11 more per month than cat-friendly listings, with monthly pet rent averaging $2.40 more.

Cat-friendly searches gained 3 points in a year as dog-only searches slipped below half

Using rounded figures, the cat-friendly share grew from 30% to 33%, a gain of about 3 percentage points. That’s an 11% increase in search share, rather than a count of additional searches.

Each pet-filtered search was counted once as cat-only, dog-only, or both. Searches for rentals allowing both animals made up about 18% in Q2 2026. These categories describe search filters; a listing found through the cat-friendly filter may also allow dogs.

Dogs still led at 49%, ahead of cats at 33%, but their advantage narrowed from roughly 23 percentage points to 16. Cats also moved ahead in more cities.

Cat-friendly searches outpaced dog-only searches in 16 markets in Q2 2026, including:

Portland, Oregon

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Juneau, Alaska

Eugene, Oregon

Lafayette, Indiana

Lansing, Michigan

Mankato, Minnesota

Peoria-Bloomington, Illinois

Binghamton, New York

Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Illinois

Springfield-Holyoke, Massachusetts

Madison, Wisconsin

Duluth, Minnesota

A year earlier, cats led in just four markets: Presque Isle, Duluth, Mankato, and Eugene.

Dogs remain the more common household pet. The American Veterinary Medical Association's 2026 figures show that almost 44% of U.S. households own a dog, compared with 34% that own a cat.

Cats are gaining ground on a longtime favorite. But if you're considering a canine roommate, exploring apartment-friendly dog breeds can help you think through the space and routine your future companion needs.

Your pet often determines what you are looking for in an apartment. For dog owners, that might mean easier access to outdoor spaces and on-site dog parks. Cat lovers might look inward: sunny windowsills and spaces for cat trees and little boxes may be top considerations.

Dog and cat owners do share a common interest, and that's durable, easy-to-clean floors. Muddy paws and scattered litter may be harder to clean up on carpeted floors, after all. Accidents happen, whether your furry friend has lap dog delusion or makes biscuits on your favorite sweater.

Searches for rentals that allow cats are growing fastest in markets where dogs still lead

Bar chart of the four markets where cat-friendly apartment searches grew the most from Q2 2025 to Q2 2026, led by Alexandria, Louisiana, at 56%. (Stacker/Stacker)

Apartments.com

The biggest percentage increases in cat-friendly search share came in smaller markets, including three in the South.

Alexandria, Louisiana, led with a jump from 18% to 28%, a 56% increase.

Montgomery-Selma, Alabama, followed, rising from 19% to 27%, up 42%.

Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas, climbed from 19% to 26%, up 37%.

Twin Falls, Idaho, rose from 24% to 32%, up 33%.

Dogs still held a sizable lead in all four markets. Their 2026 search shares were 60% in Alexandria, 54% in Montgomery-Selma, 56% in Beaumont-Port Arthur, and 52% in Twin Falls. That puts dogs ahead by at least 20 percentage points in each market, even as cats become a more common search consideration.

Cat- and dog-friendly rentals are priced alike, while searches split by age

Bar chart showing renters ages 18 to 24 search cat-friendly rentals 41% of the time vs. 27% for dog-friendly, while renters 65 and older search dog-friendly 52% of the time. (Stacker/Stacker)

Apartments.com

The rental price gap between cat-friendly and dog-friendly listings is small. As of September 2026, cat-friendly listings averaged $1,825 per month, while dog-friendly listings averaged $1,836, an $11 difference. Monthly pet rent averaged $30.57 for cat-friendly listings and $32.97 for dog-friendly listings, a difference of $2.40.

Those averages don’t establish why cat-friendly searches gained share, and they give renters little reason to use price as a shortcut for pet policy.

Search preferences show a clearer split by age. In year-to-date 2026 pet-policy searches, renters ages 18 to 24 were the only age group to favor cat-friendly options, at 41% versus 27% for dogs. Every older group leaned toward dogs. Among renters 65 and older, dog-friendly searches accounted for 52%, compared with 26% for cats.

That younger group's interest offers context alongside broader ownership trends. The American Pet Products Association's 2026 Cat Report found that Gen Z represented 22% of cat owners, up 10% year over year.

The Apartments.com age breakdown is a snapshot, so it doesn't show that younger renters caused the overall shift. If you're still choosing between a cat and a dog, consider your daily schedule and the care each animal needs.

Check each property's rules and charges directly. Reviewing pet deposits and fees can help you compare upfront costs alongside recurring pet rent before deciding which apartment fits your budget.

Searching with a cat (or a dog)? These 3 things can help

Cat-friendly searches are gaining share, and dogs remain a major consideration for renters. Whichever pet is coming along, a little planning can help you find an apartment that works for both of you.

Use the right pet filter. These filters narrow your results to listings that allow your pet type. Our guide to finding a pet-friendly apartment walks through the process.

These filters narrow your results to listings that allow your pet type. Our guide to finding a pet-friendly apartment walks through the process. Read the pet policy before touring. Look in the listing's amenities section for its pet policy, and contact the property with questions. Confirm the types and number of pets allowed, any restrictions, and applicable charges. Compare pet rent, deposits, and one-time fees together so you can budget for move-in day and the months that follow.

Look in the listing's amenities section for its pet policy, and contact the property with questions. Confirm the types and number of pets allowed, any restrictions, and applicable charges. Compare pet rent, deposits, and one-time fees together so you can budget for move-in day and the months that follow. Plan for your pet's space. For cats, think about where a scratching post and litter box will fit, along with a comfortable place to rest. Look for a quiet, accessible litter box location that works with your floor plan. These ideas for where to put a litter box in a small apartment can help you picture the setup before unpacking.

Methodology

Apartments.com analyzed searches using pet filters across 210 U.S. media markets in Q2 2025 and Q2 2026. Each search was counted once as cat-friendly, dog-friendly, or both. Market figures represent each category’s share of pet-filtered searches. National figures average those market shares with equal weight for each market, rather than weighting by search volume. Percentages in the article are rounded.

Year-over-year changes compare Q2 2026 shares with Q2 2025 shares. Glendive, Montana, was excluded from market rankings because of its very small sample. Smaller markets may see larger annual shifts. Age figures reflect year-to-date 2026 pet-policy searches and include a general pet-friendly filter, so they aren’t directly comparable with the market analysis. Rent figures reflect average monthly rent and pet rent for current listings allowing cats or dogs as of September 2026. Listings allowing both pets may appear in both rent groups. Search data reflects filter use, rather than verified pet ownership.

FAQs

Are cat-friendly apartment searches trending?

Cat-friendly apartment searches are increasing. An Apartments.com analysis of 210 metropolitan U.S. rental markets found that cat-friendly searches averaged about 33% of pet-filtered searches in the second quarter of 2026. This is an increase of about 11% in search share from the previous year.

Do renters search for dog-friendly apartments more than cat-friendly apartments?

Despite the spike in cat-friendly searches, dog-friendly searches still lead. Dog-only searches averaged 49% of pet-filtered searches on Apartments.com in the second quarter of 2026. By comparison, cat-only searches made up only 33% of those queries.

Where are cat-friendly apartment searches growing the fastest?

Alexandria, Louisiana, recorded the largest percentage leap in cat-friendly apartment search share. Its share rose from 18% to 28%. This is an increase of approximately 56%. This increase measures changes in search share rather than total search volume.

Which age group favors cat-friendly apartment searches?

Renters ages 18 to 24 were the only age group whose pet-policy searches favored cats over dogs. In year-to-date Apartments.com data for 2026, 41% of this group's pet-policy searches were cat-friendly compared to 27% for dog-friendly options.

Are cat-friendly apartments cheaper than dog-friendly apartments?

Average listing prices between cat- and dog-friendly apartments are similar. As of September 2026, specific pet-friendly listings only showed an $11 difference. Average monthly pet rent was also close. Individual properties set their own guidelines and policies, so compare pet rent, deposits, and fees before choosing a rental.

This story was produced by Apartments.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.