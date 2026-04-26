Chances for rain and storms to begin the week

DAYTON, OH — Clouds were still hanging tough across the Miami Valley Sunday morning, but a gradual clearing trend is expected to take place Sunday afternoon. High temperatures should be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

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Rain and storm chances come back on Monday night. Some of these storms could be severe, but there are still some question marks. Storms are expected to arrive after 10PM and will likely be weakening as the move into the Miami Valley. Given the timing, it’s uncertain if these storms will still be severe when they get here. If they are, damaging winds will be the main concern.

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Additional rain is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday, but this timeframe should not bring severe weather. After Wednesday, the forecast looks drier and cooler. We’re likely dealing with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s Thursday into Thursday night.

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