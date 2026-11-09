Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Mansfield using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Clark
- Address: 97 W Main St, Shelby, OH
- Price: $3.45
#2. BP
- Address: 10 BROADWAY ST, Shelby, OH
- Price: $3.49
#2. MiCKEY'S (tie)
- Address: 116 W Main St, Shelby, OH
- Price: $3.49
#4. BP
- Address: 3675 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH
- Price: $3.55
#5. Ontario Food Mart
- Address: 3636 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH
- Price: $3.56
#6. Sam's Club
- Address: 1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd, Ontario, OH
- Price: $3.57
#7. MiCKEY'S
- Address: 191 SR-39, Shelby, OH
- Price: $3.59
#8. MotoMart
- Address: 1050 W Fourth St, Mansfield, OH
- Price: $3.69
#8. Valero (tie)
- Address: 1605 West 4th St, Ontario, OH
- Price: $3.69
#8. Valero (tie)
- Address: 172 N Gamble St, Shelby, OH
- Price: $3.69