Chilly air arrives tonight

DAYTON, OH — As the clouds clear out this evening, temperatures will start dropping. Looking at the data this afternoon, it appears the coolest air since the middle of May will be felt in the Miami Valley overnight.

We’re expecting 46 degrees overnight in Dayton. That will be the coolest temperature since May 15th.

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Area-wide, low temperatures should drop to the low and mid 40s.

It will be mild enough that there is no concern for frost, but cold enough that you’ll want the jacket in the morning.

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40s are expected each night tonight through Sunday night. Temperatures should trend a bit warmer into next week.

But with highs in the 70s next week, the warm-up will feel nothing like the big heat from summertime.

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