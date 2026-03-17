Chris Young's building a spot for his Famous Friends in Nashville

When Chris Young opens his Famous Friends sports bar sometime this summer in Music City, it won't be downtown on Lower Broadway, where most of the other stars' watering holes are.

Instead, it'll be at a spot that's close to his heart: midtown Nashville.

"Demonbreun [Street] is definitely a place that I spent a lot of time," Chris explains. "I lived over there for a while, and so, I've seen it change so much. I’ve walked up and down that street going to and from writes a billion times. I’ve seen people on their way up as artists playing in a lot of those spots over there and they've changed a lot over the years."

It's a spot that's also inspired plenty of stories.

"This is a place that I've got a lot of great memories [of]," Chris says. "Me and Shay Mooney from Dan + Shay singing at the top of our lungs in some of those places for no reason whatsoever -- little memories like that that I think are important."

"And I think that that street's always been very important to Nashville," he adds. "You know, being able to create another spot there, and hopefully a spot that people love and love to go to. Hopefully people will remember it for a long time."

Famous Friends will be located at 1516A Demonbreun Street, near Tin Roof.

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