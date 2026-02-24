Cities with the most expensive homes in the Mansfield metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Mansfield metro area using data from Zillow.

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Mansfield metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Mansfield metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Mansfield, OH

- Typical home value: $143,908

- 1-year price change: +6.1%

- 5-year price change: +50.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Plymouth, OH

- Typical home value: $163,628

- 1-year price change: +2.3%

- 5-year price change: +30.4%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Shelby, OH

- Typical home value: $176,267

- 1-year price change: +7.3%

- 5-year price change: +46.5%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Shiloh, OH

- Typical home value: $214,800

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +34.2%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Ontario, OH

- Typical home value: $227,205

- 1-year price change: +7.4%

- 5-year price change: +51.2%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Lexington, OH

- Typical home value: $233,019

- 1-year price change: +7.8%

- 5-year price change: +47.3%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Lucas, OH

- Typical home value: $243,952

- 1-year price change: +5.9%

- 5-year price change: +45.4%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Butler, OH

- Typical home value: $249,672

- 1-year price change: +6.4%

- 5-year price change: +50.7%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Bellville, OH

- Typical home value: $264,894

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +45.7%