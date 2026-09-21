Cloudy, cooler weather here for a while

DAYTON, OH — We have had a complete pattern flip here in the Miami Valley. Instead of a ridge of heat driving temperatures into the 90s, we are now dealing with a trough of cooler air. Today was our first day with high temperatures in the 60s since May. More cool air is on the way.

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We expect high temperatures to remain in the 60s through at least Saturday. With that will come some gloomy weather. Tuesday and Wednesday will both bring chances for low clouds, mist, and drizzle. We’ll start to see more sunshine by Thursday.

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The weather is looking good for touchdown 7 football games Friday night. We’ll be dry and cool at kickoff with temperatures in the mid to low 60s.

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