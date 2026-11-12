Cold enough for a rain-snow mix tomorrow

DAYTON, OH — Colder air is moving into the Miami Valley this afternoon, and we will trend even colder tonight and Friday.

With some moisture still flowing in from the Great Lakes, we may have the chance to see snow or graupel mix in with the rain showers on Friday.

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Graupel, sometimes described as “soft hail,” is frozen precipitation formed by supercooled water droplets running into and freezing on snowflakes.

The resulting precipitation type looks like little white soft hailstones. We may see this tomorrow with some of the heavier showers even if the temperature is well above freezing.

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In the morning and the evening, it may be briefly cold enough for actual snowflakes, not just graupel, to mix in and make it to the surface. No accumulation is expected.

With warm ground temperatures and air temperatures well above freezing during the day, this will only be a novelty at best and not impactful winter weather.

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