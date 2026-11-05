Cold front to bring falling temperatures tonight

DAYTON, OH — It has been a very mild start to November, but the second cold front of the week arrives tonight. This front will bring in noticeably cooler air for the weekend.

A few showers are possible as well, but the cooler air will be the main story with this weather system.

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Starting tomorrow, high temperatures will only reach the 50s. We’ll have 50s around through at least Sunday, if not Monday as well.

The nights will be colder too. Lows will drop into the upper 30s Saturday morning. Sunday morning, temperatures near freezing appear likely.

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The long-range forecast still looks quite warm, with temperatures forecast to remain above normal overall through the next two weeks.

So far, there is no risk for snow or hard freezes even though we’re getting deeper into November.

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