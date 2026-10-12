Cold fronts to bring rain and frost this week

DAYTON, OH — It is going to be a big week of changes across the Miami Valley. Tomorrow, we get to feel summer warmth one more time. Expect highs in the 80s. A pair of cold fronts will move through during the second half of the week. These will bring rain followed by significantly cooler temperatures.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The first cold front will bring rain showers on Wednesday. A few storms may even be possible. A second, stronger front brings rain and dropping temperatures late Thursday into Friday morning.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Temperatures Friday afternoon will drop to the 50s. Saturday morning will be our first morning in the upper 30s, but it will likely still be too warm for frost in most areas. The coldest temperatures will be felt Sunday morning. Lows in the mid 30s with light winds will give us that first widespread chance for frost.

©2026 Cox Media Group