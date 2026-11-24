DAYTON, OH — Thanksgiving is not looking great for any outside plans. A cold rain will arrive Thursday morning and will last all day long.

Temperatures won’t get much warmer than the mid-40s Thursday afternoon. Wind will just add to the uncomfortableness outside.

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Overnight into early Friday, there remains the possibility for a transition to snow. Temperatures are marginal at best, cooling to the mid-30s.

Between the warm ground temperatures and the above-freezing air, it will be difficult for snow to accumulate.

We can’t rule out some minor accumulation on the grass or elevated surfaces if it comes down hard enough; otherwise, this won’t be a big deal for us.

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Temperatures will remain cool, with highs only in the 40s to right at 50 degrees over the next 7 days.

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