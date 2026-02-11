Cold Thursday, then another big warming trend

DAYTON, OH — Following yesterday’s cold front, it is back to wintertime across the Miami Valley today. Temperatures struggled to warm, only making it to the middle 30s. Tonight will likely be the coldest night of the week. We’ll see widespread low temperatures in the lower 20s with wind chills even colder.

Starting Friday, our next warming trend begins. As upper level ridging takes over, temperatures should climb a bit warmer day by day. Upper 40s are likely this weekend followed by 50s next week. Some models even have us hitting 60 by next Wednesday or Thursday.

Rain chances continue to look slim. We may see a few showers on Sunday as a system passes to our south, but that is the only notable chance as of now.

