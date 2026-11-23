Cold weather is here for the week.

DAYTON, OH — Cold air has finally made a return to the Miami Valley. After some spots hit 70 degrees yesterday, many were trapped in the 40s today.

We’ll expect highs only in the 40s from now through this weekend.

There may even be a time Thursday night and Friday when we’ll have enough of an overlap of cold air and moisture for some snow to mix in.

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The big system to watch this week moves in on Thanksgiving Day. Low pressure working in from the south will spread rain across the area throughout the day on Thursday.

Thursday night, as some colder air wraps in from the northeast, snow showers are possible. However, temperatures will barely be cold enough for this to happen.

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We should be above freezing in the mid-30s.

A trend of a degree or two warmer could switch this back to an all-rain forecast. With the “warm” temperatures, we’re not expecting any meaningful accumulation.

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