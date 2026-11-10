Colder air just two days away

DAYTON, OH — We have a lot of changes coming our way over the next few days. The most notable change will be the big drop in temperatures. It’ll happen fast, too.

Tomorrow, high temperatures will only reach the lower 60s. Come Thursday, we’re struggling to reach the upper 40s.

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Before we get there, we’ll have a chance for rain showers Wednesday evening.

There is even a chance for a few stronger thunderstorms across Indiana.

These will likely weaken before reaching the Miami Valley, but we’ll watch the setup carefully and will let you know if anything changes.

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After the Wednesday evening shower and storm chance, colder air begins arriving.

High temperatures will reach the upper 40s Thursday, lower 40s Friday, and lows will drop to the upper 20s in spots Friday night.

We will be cold enough at times to bring in the chance for snow flurries, but no accumulation is expected.

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