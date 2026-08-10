Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Julys in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Augusts in Ohio since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. August 1997

- Average temperature: 68.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.1°F

- Total precipitation: 4.95"

#9. August 1982

- Average temperature: 68°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56.3°F

- Total precipitation: 2.89"

#8. August 1967

- Average temperature: 67.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.13"

#6. August 1976 (tie)

- Average temperature: 67.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.69"

#6. August 1963 (tie)

- Average temperature: 67.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56°F

- Total precipitation: 2.84"

#5. August 1992

- Average temperature: 67.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 77.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.9"

#4. August 1929

- Average temperature: 67°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.8"

#3. August 1915

- Average temperature: 66.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 76°F

- Monthly low temperature: 57.4°F

- Total precipitation: 4.5"

#2. August 1946

- Average temperature: 66.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.2°F

- Total precipitation: 2.46"

#1. August 1927

- Average temperature: 65.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 76.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.65"