Coolest night since May tonight in the Miami Valley

You'll certainly want the jacket in the morning, but we should avoid the risk for frost. — It is going to be chilly across the Miami Valley tonight. Following a dry cold front today, temperatures will drop tonight.

Expect lows in the lower 40s by tomorrow morning. If we make it to 42 in Dayton, that’ll make it the coolest night since May 14th.

A few spots may even drop into the upper 30s.

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After tonight, conditions will gradually warm a bit. We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 60s on Tuesday.

70s will continue through the remainder of the work week.

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No rain is expected through Saturday of this week. Sunday, there is a chance for showers, but the chance is dependent upon the eventual track of a tropical low developing in the Gulf.

Right now, models do bring this feature toward the Miami Valley. If that happens, we’ll see rain. If not, we’ll keep the nice, sunny, and dry conditions. Highs in the lower 70s.

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