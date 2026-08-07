Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Ohio

Stacker compiled a ranking of the counties with the most born and bred residents in North Carolina

Many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family, to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put in your home state, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Ohio using data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents who were born in the state according to the latest data, which is 2024 five-year estimates. The percentage of residents who were born in another state, a U.S. territory, and another country is also included.

Read on to find out where the most loyal Ohio residents live.

50. Wood County

- Population: 132,064

- Born in Ohio: 104,467 (79.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 21,952 (16.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 681 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 4,964 (3.8% of population)

49. Miami County

- Population: 110,296

- Born in Ohio: 87,818 (79.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 18,689 (16.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 671 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 3,118 (2.8% of population)

48. Erie County

- Population: 74,581

- Born in Ohio: 59,559 (79.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 12,981 (17.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 446 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,595 (2.1% of population)

47. Hancock County

- Population: 74,866

- Born in Ohio: 59,948 (80.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 11,726 (15.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 687 (0.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,505 (3.3% of population)

46. Fulton County

- Population: 42,240

- Born in Ohio: 33,896 (80.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,365 (17.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 255 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 724 (1.7% of population)

45. Allen County

- Population: 101,348

- Born in Ohio: 81,612 (80.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 16,809 (16.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 533 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,394 (2.4% of population)

44. Darke County

- Population: 51,594

- Born in Ohio: 41,559 (80.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,411 (18.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 115 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 509 (1.0% of population)

43. Geauga County

- Population: 95,481

- Born in Ohio: 77,013 (80.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 15,393 (16.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 528 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,547 (2.7% of population)

42. Medina County

- Population: 183,660

- Born in Ohio: 148,993 (81.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 27,439 (14.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,128 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 6,100 (3.3% of population)

41. Richland County

- Population: 125,099

- Born in Ohio: 102,011 (81.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 20,373 (16.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 654 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,061 (1.6% of population)

40. Clinton County

- Population: 42,012

- Born in Ohio: 34,268 (81.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,666 (15.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 163 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 915 (2.2% of population)

39. Brown County

- Population: 43,845

- Born in Ohio: 35,810 (81.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,643 (17.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 126 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 266 (0.6% of population)

38. Morrow County

- Population: 35,404

- Born in Ohio: 28,939 (81.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,735 (16.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 373 (1.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 357 (1.0% of population)

37. Wayne County

- Population: 116,588

- Born in Ohio: 95,751 (82.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 17,118 (14.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 621 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 3,098 (2.7% of population)

36. Huron County

- Population: 58,319

- Born in Ohio: 48,305 (82.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 8,438 (14.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 599 (1.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 977 (1.7% of population)

35. Marion County

- Population: 65,020

- Born in Ohio: 54,085 (83.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,423 (14.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 529 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 983 (1.5% of population)

34. Stark County

- Population: 373,713

- Born in Ohio: 311,720 (83.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 51,839 (13.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 2,069 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 8,085 (2.2% of population)

33. Madison County

- Population: 44,423

- Born in Ohio: 37,081 (83.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,092 (13.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 256 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 994 (2.2% of population)

32. Guernsey County

- Population: 38,223

- Born in Ohio: 32,058 (83.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,740 (15.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 97 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 328 (0.9% of population)

31. Fayette County

- Population: 28,876

- Born in Ohio: 24,254 (84.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,934 (13.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 144 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 544 (1.9% of population)

30. Scioto County

- Population: 72,627

- Born in Ohio: 61,089 (84.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 10,642 (14.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 155 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 741 (1.0% of population)

29. Noble County

- Population: 14,282

- Born in Ohio: 12,043 (84.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,131 (14.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 26 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 82 (0.6% of population)

28. Vinton County

- Population: 12,630

- Born in Ohio: 10,657 (84.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,790 (14.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 46 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 137 (1.1% of population)

27. Carroll County

- Population: 26,659

- Born in Ohio: 22,506 (84.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,024 (15.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 72 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 57 (0.2% of population)

26. Sandusky County

- Population: 58,778

- Born in Ohio: 49,640 (84.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,840 (13.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 176 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,122 (1.9% of population)

25. Highland County

- Population: 43,517

- Born in Ohio: 36,754 (84.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,401 (14.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 123 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 239 (0.5% of population)

24. Ottawa County

- Population: 39,994

- Born in Ohio: 33,787 (84.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,580 (14.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 300 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 327 (0.8% of population)

23. Champaign County

- Population: 38,804

- Born in Ohio: 32,876 (84.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,243 (13.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 231 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 454 (1.2% of population)

22. Shelby County

- Population: 47,929

- Born in Ohio: 40,618 (84.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,352 (13.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 358 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 601 (1.3% of population)

21. Hardin County

- Population: 30,475

- Born in Ohio: 25,843 (84.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,283 (14.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 48 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 301 (1.0% of population)

20. Jackson County

- Population: 32,650

- Born in Ohio: 27,701 (84.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,451 (13.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 243 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 255 (0.8% of population)

19. Crawford County

- Population: 41,711

- Born in Ohio: 35,397 (84.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,663 (13.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 136 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 515 (1.2% of population)

18. Logan County

- Population: 46,089

- Born in Ohio: 39,182 (85.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,813 (12.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 366 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 728 (1.6% of population)

17. Pickaway County

- Population: 60,131

- Born in Ohio: 51,233 (85.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 8,237 (13.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 255 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 406 (0.7% of population)

16. Pike County

- Population: 27,044

- Born in Ohio: 23,090 (85.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,672 (13.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 153 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 129 (0.5% of population)

15. Morgan County

- Population: 13,651

- Born in Ohio: 11,665 (85.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,844 (13.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 44 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 98 (0.7% of population)

14. Ashland County

- Population: 52,256

- Born in Ohio: 44,960 (86.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,501 (12.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 178 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 617 (1.2% of population)

13. Tuscarawas County

- Population: 92,385

- Born in Ohio: 79,521 (86.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,970 (10.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 741 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,153 (2.3% of population)

12. Ross County

- Population: 76,492

- Born in Ohio: 65,960 (86.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,239 (12.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 527 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 766 (1.0% of population)

11. Henry County

- Population: 27,567

- Born in Ohio: 23,898 (86.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,271 (11.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 95 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 303 (1.1% of population)

10. Coshocton County

- Population: 36,744

- Born in Ohio: 31,958 (87.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,512 (12.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 101 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 173 (0.5% of population)

9. Mercer County

- Population: 42,484

- Born in Ohio: 36,993 (87.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,574 (10.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 179 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 738 (1.7% of population)

8. Hocking County

- Population: 27,799

- Born in Ohio: 24,396 (87.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,058 (11.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 82 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 263 (0.9% of population)

7. Muskingum County

- Population: 86,411

- Born in Ohio: 75,871 (87.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,610 (11.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 302 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 628 (0.7% of population)

6. Seneca County

- Population: 54,770

- Born in Ohio: 48,156 (87.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,895 (10.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 52 (0.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 667 (1.2% of population)

5. Auglaize County

- Population: 46,125

- Born in Ohio: 40,574 (88.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,148 (11.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 146 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 257 (0.6% of population)

4. Wyandot County

- Population: 21,598

- Born in Ohio: 19,005 (88.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,251 (10.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 48 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 294 (1.4% of population)

3. Perry County

- Population: 35,535

- Born in Ohio: 31,943 (89.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,317 (9.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 84 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 191 (0.5% of population)

2. Putnam County

- Population: 34,314

- Born in Ohio: 31,393 (91.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,291 (6.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 98 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 532 (1.6% of population)

1. Holmes County

- Population: 44,418

- Born in Ohio: 41,108 (92.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,016 (6.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 127 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 167 (0.4% of population)