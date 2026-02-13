Couple together for almost 70 years renews vows amid dementia treatment

WEST CHESTER — When Eileen and Richard Menna got married almost 70 years ago, they promised to love each other through sickness and health.

Eileen, who is living with dementia, and Richard joined four other couples at Liberty Place to renew their vows on Feb. 12.

“This ceremony is a celebration of love’s resilience,” said Amy Snow, life engagement director for Liberty Place. “Dementia may bring challenges, but it cannot erase the special bond these couples share. We are honored to help create joyful memories for them and their families.”

