Crews rescue horse stuck in icy pool

CLERMONT COUNTY — Fire crews sprang into action after a horse became trapped in an icy pool.

Monroe Township Fire and EMS responded to the call on Feb. 9.

First responders did not say how the horse got into the in-ground pool.

Through teamwork, firefighters were able to get the horse out of the pool and back to its owner.

