'Dad, will you play something else?': Why Jason Aldean's kids are 'over' 'Songs About Us'

Jason Aldean's new album, Songs About Us, already boasts a #1 hit with "How Far Does a Goodbye Go," plus "Don't Tell On Me," which just made its way into the top 10.

Even though it's been out less than a month, Jason's pretty confident his younger kids, 8-year-old Memphis Aldean Williams and 7-year-old Navy Rome Williams, are no longer interested.

"They kinda listen to everything because, you know, taking them to school or taking them to baseball practice or whatever, I'm constantly playing all these songs," he explains. "And so, by the end of it, they're like, ‘Dad, will you play something else?’"

"So, a lot of times I'll look in the mirror and go, ‘Hey, you guys like this one?’ And they'll give me a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down," he continues. "But they listen to ‘em so much that by the time the album comes out, I think they're probably over it."

Jason will have the chance to play for some fans who definitely aren't over it when he next takes the stage at CMA Fest at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on June 4.

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